Buy your Acadia National Park annual passes for a discounted price

Acadia National Park officials have closed one of the major roads for the season, but they're already looking ahead to next year offering a bargain.

Park Loop Road is now closed to all motor vehicles.

But since it's the season of gift giving, they're hoping folks will buy an annual pass for only $28, a discounted rate from the normal $55.

The pass is valid for 12 months from the date of purchase and allows the pass holder and passengers into the park.

There are several locations to purchase your Acadia Annual Pass for “almost-half-price.” Local Chambers of Commerce will be selling the “almost-half-price” passes at Bar Harbor, Ellsworth, and Southwest Harbor/Tremont (sold at Harbor House, Southwest Harbor).

Local Town Offices will also be selling the half-price passes at Gouldsboro, Mount Desert, Tremont, and Winter Harbor.

The Schoodic Institute, located at the Schoodic Education and Research Center will have passes for sale at the Rockefeller Hall Welcome Center.

Please check individual hours of operation on websites or by calling ahead to ensure these independent businesses are open when you plan to visit. Please also be aware methods of payment may vary by business, some may only take cash while others may accept check or credit card.

Also, note the Acadia National Park Headquarters contact station on Eagle Lake Road (Route 233) closed permanently on May 1, 2017 and will not be open for information, pass sales, or restrooms.