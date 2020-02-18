Buxton man threatened to kill mother twice before Monday standoff, police say

A Buxton man is accused of threatening to kill his mother twice over the course of three days before being involved in a standoff with police, officials said Tuesday.

Police said Andrew Forbis, 44, first threatened to kill his mother on February 14th with a cane sword.

Then on Monday, police said Forbis threatened to shoot his mother with a pellet gun, officials said.

Police said they responded to Forbis's home on Depot Street.

Officials said Forbis initially agreed to come out of his home but then changed his mind.

Police then called the Maine State Police Tactical and Crisis Negotiation Team to help resolve the situation.

After more than three hours, crisis negotiators convinced Forbis to come out of his house and was arrested.

He was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff.

Forbis made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. A judge set bail at $3,500 cash.

Prosecutors told the judge that Forbis has a lengthy criminal record.

Officials said Forbis has been dealing with substance abuse issues.

The judge Forbis that if he could find a bed at an alcohol rehab facility, he could be released directly from the York County Jail to rehab.