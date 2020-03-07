Buxton man charged with arson

Police were called to Burnham Drive in Buxton Friday night because a man was threatening to hurt his family.

When police arrived, they found 49 year old Danny Bridges pouring gas on the ground outside of the home.

Officers ordered Bridges to drop the gas, he refused.

Eventually, officers were able to take Bridges into custody, and put out the small fire he started.

His wife, 14-year-old daughter, and two adult stepsons were inside the home at the time.

Bridges was arrested and charged with arson and multiple domestic violence charges.

He was transported to Southern Maine Health Care for evaluation, and was then taken to the York County Jail.

