Busting up ice: United States Coast Guard Cutter Bridle clears the Penobscot

The 7 man crew that spends their days aboard the United States Coast Guard Cutter Bridle has one goal in mind: serving the community.

Ramming through the ice on the Penobscot River is part of Operation Reliable Energy.

Cheif Ryan O'Hare says, "It's a region-wide effort for the Coast Guard to provide security, supplies, resources to all the northeast communities in Maine."

During the dead of winter, the crew heads out to do the opposite of what they've learned.

He says, "My whole Coast Guard career we have been taught not to hit things but on this, we do hit things. We hit the ice and break it up so it's different but it is a lot of fun."

Other cutters join in with the Bridle, too.

He says, "Depending on the thickness it can be just one us breaking us or like today we will have three of us. We will have the Tackle and the Thunder Bay."

Their main reason for breaking up the ice is flood control.

O'Hare says, "So that the communities don't get ruined in the summertime when it starts melting."

We are told they have seen ice as thick as 12 to 18 inches.

He says, "It's all depending on the tides. We have to break ice typically on an ebb tide where the current is flowing out of the river. So, that way when we break the ice it flows out and kind of gets out of our way."

You can see the Coast Guard vessels chugging along the Penobscot River multiple times a year.