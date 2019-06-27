Businesses in Bangor get boost from Phish fans to kickoff summer

Businesses in Bangor felt the love from Phish fans this week.

That's because thousands of concert-goers bought more than just tickets to the shows.

"The last few days have been crazy in town," said Kerrie Tripp, Executive Director of the Greater Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Merchants in Maine know by now saying "hello" to Phish fans means more than just nighttime jam sessions.

It means thousands of people spending money while they're here.

"They were here to enjoy themselves. Phish happened at night so they spent a lot of time waking around town, checking out town, shopping in our stores, eating in the restaurants. Hotels were full," said Tripp.

Hotel management at the Holiday Inn on Odlin Road says they were booked for the Phish-frenzy.

""All four hotels sold out both nights. We had a booming last couple of days in the middle of the week which pretty rare for us so it was very exciting," said Director of Sales, Vanessa Kent.

One perk of staying at their hotel: free shuttles to and from the shows. A service they're happy to provide all year long for their guests.

"It has been very busy and very exciting here. We love concert season."

Some think this season in Bangor, concert season, has made the Queen City more than just a gateway to the rest of Maine.

"We are no longer that as a community. We are the destination. People are coming here for a reason and then checking out the rest of the area around us."