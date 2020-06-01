Businesses around state making tough decisions amid second stage of re-opening

Although some businesses are now reopening their doors, others are keeping them closed permanently.

"It's heartbreaking because we're invested in these businesses. They are our Chamber members, they are our friends, they are an active part of our community, they support non-profits in the area," said Kim Lindlof, the President of Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Many small businesses all over Maine have remained closed for over two months.

Over the past few weeks, a number of Waterville area businesses have announced they're closing their doors for good.

That includes Joseph's Fireside Steakhouse and Eric's Restaurant and Catering.

"As things begin to open up and this passes eventually, these are the businesses you're going to be asking to support your child's PAL program or the homeless shelter or the United Way. And we have to make sure that they make it through this period so that they're here to help us in the future," said Lindlof.

With the second stage of Governor Mills plan to reopen certain businesses beginning Monday, it may not be too late for some.

"Today's the day where more opportunities open up for businesses, and we want to continue to encourage the consumer to please support these local small businesses," said Lindlof.

Maine Made and More in Waterville is finally allowed to open on Monday.

Unfortunately, they're already having their going out of business sale.

"If we can't get our normal summer business, then we can't survive," said Paige Zirtieis, the Owner of Maine Made and More.

Maine Made and More will be having a 50% off sale on all items for the next two weeks until they close permanently.

"We want you to shop here. We want you to support our local small businesses. We can't wait to see you, and we value your business," said Lindlof.

