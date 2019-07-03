Business owners turned rally car drivers raising money for Camp Sunshine

“Rally North America” is a four-day, scavenger hunt-style, multi-state automotive rally for charity. This year, the race is raising money for Camp Sunshine in Casco. Ed Goff and Eric Dore, small business owners in Skowhegan, are 'Team 207," and couldn’t be more excited.

"We're both car guys at heart," said Dore, owner of Old Mill Pub in Skowhegan. "Obviously the charity we’re raising money for is second to none. It's an awesome organization, and we couldn't be happier. The donations and support we've gotten in just a short period of time has been just overwhelming. It's been awesome."

Team 207 wasn’t even in this race two weeks ago. They were simply on standby. But another team dropped out, and in just two weeks they’ve raised sixty-five hundred dollars. Good enough for third-most out of 85 teams.

"It's just awesome, and the fact that they even got in is pretty amazing," said Ida Earle, Skowhegan branch owner of Re/Max at Home, and Team 207 sponsor. "I think we've done well raising money given that it was sort of spur-of-the-moment. They haven't had the time that other teams have had to get together and really do their fundraising."

Door agreed, adding, "It shows that there are so many hard-working men and women in this community that care more about Camp Sunshine, and people in general, than they do their bottom line."

The race starts Monday in Erie, Pennsylvania and ends four days later in Old Orchard Beach. Eric and Ed will only be given photos each morning of the route they’re supposed to take for that day, and then it’s on them to figure out the rest. But this is a race where “winning” doesn’t really mean finishing first.

"For me, it's more about giving back and having a good time with a good friend," said Goff, who owns Butler's Car Wash in Skowhegan. "The charity is close to me and that's really important in my life. I just felt this is a great opportunity to have some fun, raise a little heck, and give back."

They’re racing Ed’s Dodge Hellcat, but will be splitting time behind the wheel. So who’s the better driver?

"We'll see," Goff said with a laugh.

