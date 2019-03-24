Business and community expo held in Hampden

Area businesses got a chance to reach out to the community Saturday in Hampden.

The 3rd annual "Keep It Local" Business and Community Expo gave those in attendance a chance to learn about the businesses in their community, while encouraging folks to shop local.

This years expo featured over 60 vendors.

"We have banks and small vendors. We even have large car dealerships here. This notion being that we should keep our dollars here because it will have the most impact, and the money we're raising today from the table fees and the sponsors is going right back into the schools to support teachers with grants and support outside the normal school budget," said board member, Jonathan Henry.

All the proceeds will go to the RSU 22 Education Foundation.

To learn more about the foundation visit: http://rsu22foundation.org/.