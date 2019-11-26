Busiest Thanksgiving travel week since 2005: Tips to stay sane

"This year is the second highest year on record we started keeping track back in 2000." Christopher Hill is a spokesperson with AAA, he says 2005 is the only year with more travelers.

AAA estimates there will be more than 55 million travelers nationwide this week, two point five million of those in New England.

"If you're traveling by air you can anticipate a 5% increase in the amount of people over last year. Give yourself enough time to go through the screening process to check in and to get yourself situated. You don't want to be running around stressed out."

Wednesday afternoon and evening is expected to be the worst time to travel as commuters and travelers mix.

"The delays will be three to four times what they normally are in the city of Boston."

Travelers will want to be sure their car is in good condition and keep an eye on weather reports.

"You want to make sure you've got a plan in place. You know where you're going. You're driving distraction free."

Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department reminds people that the hands-free driving law is in effect. "This time of year a lot of people are calling loved ones meeting up with people different places to shop, eat. If you're going to make those phone calls in your vehicle you've got to do it hands free."

Black Friday will concentrate crowds around shopping centers.

"We are expecting significant vehicle traffic especially around the Bangor Mall area. We like to remind all the motorists out there to take a little extra time. There will be people crossing through parking lots, zig zagging to get back and forth to their vehicles." said Betters.

And be sure to keep those impulse purchases safe.

"Make sure that your cars are locked because there are people out there that are watching for people who load a vehicle with gifts and return inside the store and forget to lock it."

Overall, police urge caution amid the celebrations.

"All police departments everywhere this time of year could use the help minimizing accidents."

Whatever your plans are be sure to give yourself a little extra time so everyone can have a Happy Thanksgiving.