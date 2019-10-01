Bus safety lights not activated when boy hit by pickup truck in Farmington, police say

A 6-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck while waiting for a bus in Farmington on Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. on New Vineyard Road.

Officials said the boy was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with a leg injury.

Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve said the boy was crossing the street to board his school bus when he was hit by the truck.

Meserve said the school district will review all of its safety protocols following Monday's incident.

Police said Tuesday that they determined the school bus's stop lights were not activated at the time of the incident.

Police said the boy was doing well.

No charges have been filed, and the crash remains under investigation.