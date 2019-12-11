Four injured when bus crashes on I-95 in Burnham

Four people were injured when a charter bus overturned late last night on the interstate in Burnham.

According to State Police, the bus driver feel asleep and the vehicle drifted off to the right side of the road.

The crash happened around 11:30 last night.

The bus rolled over an embankment, coming to rest on its passenger side.

Authorities say four passengers, three women and a man all in their 20s and 30s, suffered minor injuries. They were taken to hospitals in Pittsfield and Waterville.

The driver, 65-year old Charles Barry of Nebraska was cited for failing to maintain control of the bus.

According to MSP, troopers arrived at the crash site minutes after the first calls. Only a handful of the passengers were off the bus at the time. A school bus transported Barry and the 34 other passengers not injured, to a Waterville motel for the night.

The bus was from upstate New York. It was headed to Orono for a Christmas concert tonight.

The group on board ranged in age from 11 to 49.

The vehicle was righted up by two wreckers just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. It is owned by Arrow Stage Line of Omaha, Nebraska.

Pittsfield and Clinton Police assisted troopers at the crash site and three ambulances were used to transport the injured to the two hospitals in Pittsfield and Waterville.