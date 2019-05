A Burnham man was flown to a hospital with head injuries after an ATV accident.

Authorities say on Saturday night on Mount Road in Burnham, an ATV driven by 48-year-old Gerald Erving struck the rear tire of an ATV driven by his son.

Erving was thrown over his handlebars.

Police say his injuries are life threatening...his son was not hurt.

Police say neither man was wearing a helmet and that speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.