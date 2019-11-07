Burnham man sentenced for attacking man with knife and metal pipe

BURNHAM, Maine (WABI) - A man from Burnham has been ordered to serve six months in jail for attacking a man with a knife and a metal pipe.
34-year-old Tommy-Alan Hewins pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault.
Authorities say in July of last year, Hewins went to a home in Canaan and accused another man of assaulting his girlfriend.
We're told the two got in a fight and Hewins sliced the man in the arm with a knife, then hit him in the head with a metal pipe.
The injured man crawled out of a window in the house to get to his car.
Authorities say Hewins then bashed out the car windows with the pipe.