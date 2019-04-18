Burlington woman indicted by federal officials for allegedly mailing threatening letter to Senator Collins

A Burlington woman has been formally charged for threatening Senator Susan Collins.

37-year-old Suzanne Muscara was indicted yesterday for mailing a threatening communication.

Court documents state that in October, she sent a letter to Collins that contained a white powder.

Officials say that letter was intercepted at the Hampden mail facility, and the powder was later determined to be starch.

Authorities say they got a fingerprint off that letter that matched Muscara's.

According to the court documents, she admitted to sending the letter, but she thought police would catch it and didn't believe it would be taken seriously.