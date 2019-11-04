Burlington woman found guilty of mailing threatening letter to Sen. Collins

A Burlington woman accused of threatening Senator Susan Collins with a suspicious letter has been found guilty.

A federal jury in Bangor convicted 37-year-old Suzanne Muscara of mailing a threatening communication.

Court documents say last October, Muscara sent a letter to Collins that contained a white powder, later determined to be starch.

It was intercepted at the Hampden mail facility two days after another threatening letter arrived at Collins' home.

Authorities say they got a fingerprint off the letter at the mail facility that matched Muscara's.

According to the court documents, Muscara admitted to sending that letter, but she thought police would catch it and didn't believe it would be taken seriously.

