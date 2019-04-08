Burlington woman charged with sending threatening letter to Sen. Susan Collins' home

A woman from Burlington is now facing federal charges for sending a threatening letter to Senator Susan Collins.

Court documents say the letter contained a white powder determined to be starch and was intercepted at the Hampden mail facility before it made it to Collins' house.

37-year-old Suzanne Muscara is charged with mailing threatening communications. She's due in court in Bangor Monday afternoon.

In October, Collins' husband Thomas Daffron opened a letter at their house addressed to him.

Court documents say it was typed, unsigned and said it was coated with ricin residue. They go on to say the letter was tested and had no hazardous material.

After that, all letters sent to the house were screened at the Hampden mail processing plant.

Court documents say two days later, a letter addressed to Collins was intercepted there with white powder leaking from it. That was later deemed to be starch.

The documents say the letter had a Medicare flyer inside with the word anthrax written on it. Authorities were also able to get a finger print off that letter they say matched Muscara's.

The documents say federal authorities questioned her in Burlington on Friday and say she admitted to sending the letter with powder and thought law enforcement would catch it and didn't believe the note would be taken seriously.