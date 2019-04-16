Burlington woman accused of threatening Senator Collins back in court

A Burlington woman accused of threatening Senator Susan Collins will remain behind bars.

37-year-old Suzanne Muscara was back in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

She's charged with mailing threatening communications.

Court documents say she sent Collins a letter containing white powder which was intercepted at the Hampden mail facility. That powder was later determined to be starch.

Authorities say they began screening mail for Collins after her husband opened a letter at their house that claimed to be coated with Ricin.

It was later found to not be dangerous.

Tuesday in court Muscara waived her rights to a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing and will be held without bail until her next court date.