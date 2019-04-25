Burlington woman accused of sending threatening letter to Sen. Collins enters plea

A Burlington woman accused of threatening Senator Susan Collins with a suspicious letter has pleaded not guilty.

37-year-old Suzanne Muscara appeared in federal court in Bangor Thursday.

She was indicted last week for mailing a threatening communication.

Court documents say in October, Muscara sent a letter to Collins that contained a white powder, later determined to be starch.

It was intercepted at the Hampden mail facility two days after another threatening letter arrived at Collins' home.

Authorities say they got a fingerprint off the letter at the mail facility that matched Muscara's.

According to the court documents, Muscara admitted to sending that letter, but she thought police would catch it and didn't believe it would be taken seriously.

Muscara will continue to be held without bail until her trial.

