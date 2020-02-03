Burger King Closes in Caribou, Houlton, & Presque Isle

The Burger Kings in Caribou and Presque had a noticed posted in the windows for customers letting them know the stores have closed.

A letter from Steve Wegner of Northcountry LLC stating:

"It is with extreme regret that I have made the decision to close the Burger King restaurant here in Presque Isle.

While I've truly enjoyed owning and operating this restaurant for the last several years, challenging sales volumes and diminished profits over the last few years have made it unsustainable.

All current employees will be offered positions in any of my other Burger King locations.

Please feel free to contact me at my office with any questions or comments."

We have attempted to contact Steve Wegner and will have more on this story on Monday.