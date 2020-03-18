Bull Moose continues to pay employees despite closures

Bull Moose Music has closed all its physical locations until at least March 28th.

The annually celebrated “Record Store Day” has also been rescheduled until June 20th.

A representative from the store said both dates are subject to change, depending on future developments with the Corona Virus pandemic.

Despite sending most of its employees home during the closure, Bull Moose has opted to pay its employees for the shifts they’d normally be scheduled.

“They’ve always treated their employees right,” said Bangor assistant store manager Jesse Giroux. “I know the decision came kind of late on Sunday. None of us were really expecting this- to be closed or that we would be get paid for the closure too. But it’s nice having them look out for us like that.”

Bull Moose says while the physical stores may be closed, their online store is still very much open for business.