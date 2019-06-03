Budget getting closer to finalization

After a long weekend of work, the Appropriations Committee is getting close to finalizing the state budget.

Democrats and Republicans have been going back and forth on the budget to get in what they want to be funded, and have found compromise in many areas.

We're told over the weekend, they agreed on budget items related to DHHS, low-cost drugs for the elderly, and increased revenue sharing.

They also decided on increasing the homestead exemption level and the reimbursement level, and lowering the property tax fairness credit standard.

"I think on the whole, things are moving along," said Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby, D-Lewiston. "It might be a bit slow, but I think a lot of us are confident that we'll get a deal done by our deadline."

"We made progress over the course of the weekend, and we're very close," said Sen. Jim Hamper, R-Oxford, the highest ranking Republican on the Appropriations Committee. "We're down to just really a couple of items, and mostly it's in the education area."

We're told they are optimistic about finishing soon and may finish as early as this week.