Bucksport's smoke stack demolished, making way for town's future

The most prominent point of what's left of the old Verso Paper Mill, which provided jobs to hundreds of area workers, is now gone.

The smoke stack that towered over downtown Bucksport was demolished Tuesday morning.

"Most of the people who used to work at that mill are still living in this area. So five years ago, they closed the mill, and this is a momentous occasion. After five years of being closed, this is one of the last vestiges of the mill, and it will be coming down today," said Executive Director of Friends of Fort Knox Dean Martin.

Friends at Fort Knox across the river even opened the park up today so that members of the public could come in for free and get a better view of the demolition.

"It's a sad situation, but as an individual, if I could come over here and represent the people that worked there, like a lot of people worked and had jobs, but if I'm just one individual that can come over here and represent all of the people that worked there, that's great. It's a good feeling to be here, but it's a sad feeling to see it go down," said Walter Browning, a former mill worker.

The town views this as a necessary step for the future of Bucksport.

"This is part of the growth and advancement. Whole Oceans salmon farm is going to take over a portion of that, and Maine Maritime Academy is going to take over portions of those areas. There's growth happening within that same area, making room for new jobs," says Martin.