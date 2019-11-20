Bucksport woman who had been missing was in court to face arson charge

A Bucksport woman who had been missing for more than a week was in court on Wednesday.

56-year-old Aza Jerome Vasylyk is charged with arson.

She was found on Tuesday after going missing since Monday of last week.

On that same day, there was a fire at her Town Farm Road property which started in an outbuilding and spread to the home.

Her husband, Timothy Jerome, was at work at the time and came home when he found out about the fire.

He was arrested for repeatedly trying to go into the home.

A neighbor who saw Aza walking away reported the fire.

In court, she told the judge she left because she felt unsafe.

Court documents also say her husband told police she has mental health issues and has refused to take her medications recently.

Her bail was set at $1,000.

She's due back in court in January.