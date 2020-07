A Bucksport woman accused of murdering a two-year-old girl will spend 10 years behind bars.

22-year-old Savannah Smith reached an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to manslaughter instead of murder.

Smith originally pleaded not guilty for the death of Kloe Hawksley in 2017.

According to police, Smith was dating Kloe's father when the little girl was killed.

The child died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.