The Bucksport Police Department is attempting to locate and check the well-being of a 56 year old woman.

Aza Jerome was last seen Monday morning at her home in Bucksport.

According to police, Jerome does not speak fluent English and may be timid if approached.

If anyone has seen her, they are asked to contact the Bucksport Police Department at 469-7951, or the law enforcement agency in your area.