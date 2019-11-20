Bucksport woman found Tuesday after being missing for 8 days, charged with arson

A Bucksport woman who was missing for eight days is now facing an arson charge after being found Tuesday.

56-year-old Aza Vasylyyle, who police say also goes by the last name of Jerome, had been missing since Monday the 11th.

That's the same day a fire happened at her Town Farm Road home where she lives with her husband.

Vasylyyle was located and detained by a law enforcement officer in the area of Craig Brook Hatchery in Orland around 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon.

She's now being held at Hancock County Jail.

The fire at her home started in an outbuilding according to investigators and spread to the home.

They estimate damages at more than $50,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.