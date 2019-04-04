Bucksport woman charged with murdering 2-year-old in 2017

A Bucksport woman has been charged with murdering a 2-year-old girl.

State Police say that around 6 Thursday evening 21-year-old Savannah Smith was arrested and charged with killing Khloe Hawksley.

Hawksley was found unresponsive in a home on Central Street in October of 2017.

Two months later, authorities ruled the case a homicide.

Detectives say they came to the conclusion someone killed Kloe based on evidence found in the home and the results of an autopsy.

Police say that Smith was dating the young girl's father.

Police have not said how she died.

They say four people were living in the home at the time - two adults and two children.

Smith is being held at Hancock County Jail and is expected to be in court as early as Friday.