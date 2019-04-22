Bucksport woman accused of murdering a two-year-old pleads not guilty

A Bucksport woman accused of murdering a two-year-old was in court Monday.

21-year-old Savannah Smith pleaded not guilty.

She was arrested earlier this month and charged with killing Kloe Hawksley.

Monday a judge heard from state prosecutors and Smith's attorney about whether or not she should be granted bail.

The judge decided against it.

Kloe was found unresponsive in a home on Central Street in October of 2017.

Two months later, authorities ruled it a homicide.

Police say smith was dating the girl's father at the time.

Court records say Kloe died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

"At best, the state is not alleging she intended this death. She denies being responsible for it. We're going to have to take a close review of the medical information. The timing of the injuries and the onset of the death will be critical here. I know that having worked with the medical examiner's office in other cases they have to give windows. They can't precisely time things," said Jeff Silverstein.

"This defendant was the last adult with this, this two-year-old child before the child lost consciousness. And the injury the child suffered was a blow to the abdomen which was with such force that it severed her stomach from her small intestine. A significant amount of force was exterted in this young child. And then after that injury was inflicted, that child was left in her room," said Leanne Robbin, Asst. Attorney General.

Smith's attorney says he has not had access to the medical examiner reports yet.

Smith's due back in court in June.

