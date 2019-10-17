Bucksport to morph into "Ghostport" Saturday

Bucksport will turn into "Ghostport" once again.

For the 11th year, the town will host Halloween-themed events for all ages.

Folks will get to experience the Lil' Goblins Parade down Main Street, pumpkin launching, and more.

The fun starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

Organizers say the town is all about “spook-takular” events, and that's why they bring this back year after year.

“There's a lot of people that are really into Halloween,” said Leslie Wombacher, Executive Director of the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. “I think we all know that. So, that's what I think does it. There's a lot of people that want to come out and celebrate and have fun, and poke fun if you will at something that's scary."

For a full list of events visit: https://www.bucksportbaychamber.com/ghostport.html.

