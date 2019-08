The developer of a high-tech aquaculture system is closer to raising Atlantic salmon in Bucksport.

Whole Oceans announced Emergent Holdings CEO Jacob Bartlett is taking a key leadership role as the company moves to a new phase of the project.

Emergent Holdings owns Whole Oceans.

We're told this new phase involves engineers and contractors.

They plan to break ground on their facility at the former Verso Paper Mill on Route 15 later this year.