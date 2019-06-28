Bucksport pool closed for summer after major leaks

Bucksport's public pool has been shut down for the summer because of major leaks.

The Tim Emery Pool is more than 60 years old and is losing at least a hundred thousand gallons per day.

The town has held meetings to decide how to address the problem...

Nick Tymoszko is an administrator with the local YMCA. “I think that the town council really understands the value of this pool and what a recreational asset this is to the community. This hurts, you know it’s a place my parents used to walk and go swimming during the day. We program for about 200 kiddos per day. Especially on a beautiful day like this you would see this place packed."

We're told repairs would cost more than 100-thousand dollars.

For now the pool will remain closed until they come up with a long term solution.