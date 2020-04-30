Bucksport offering new fund to help communit

​A new fund in Bucksport is helping shoppers double their money while supporting local businesses.

Bucks’ Bucks are coupons that people can purchase in $10 increments.

They can then be used to buy $20 worth of local goods at any participating businesses and organizations impacted by the pandemic shutdown.

Businesses accepting the $10 Bucks Bucks will be reimbursed $20 from the fund.

The fund is made up of community donations.

The goal is to raise $10,000 with 100 percent going towards Bucks Bucks.

Brook Ewing Minner with Main Street Bucksport says, “So many of these businesses that will be participating are the places that donate to Little League, sponsor races that we do. They are there for us when things are better and it is just really important that we are there for them right now. We want them to be open on the other side of this.”

You can purchase Bucks Bucks starting May 7th.

To learn how to sign up your business, donate to the fund, or buy Bucks Bucks you can visit MainStreetBucksport.org.