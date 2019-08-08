Bucksport man sentenced for Halloween standoff

A man who caused a standoff in Bucksport on Halloween has been sentenced.

58-year-old William Benjamin pleaded guilty this week to terrorizing, reckless conduct and creating a police standoff. Other charges were dropped.

He was ordered to serve 7 months in jail with credit for time served.

Benjamin is now on probation for the next two years.

Police were called to Benjamin's home on Route 1 on Halloween for a well-being check.

They say when officers arrived, Benjamin threatened to set off an explosive.

A woman was removed from the house and the state police tactical team was called in.

A section of Route 1 was closed off.

Nearby homes and businesses were also evacuated for several hours while authorities negotiated with Benjamin.

