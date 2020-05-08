Bucksport man arrested in connection with shooting

A Bucksport man is under arrest after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

29-year-old Craig Woodard is charged with aggravated assault.

Police say a vehicle with an unknown number of people inside parked at a home on Dalton Lane Thursday night.

Police got a call about an argument between the people in the car and a man at the home.

A short time later police tell us they got a second call saying shots had been fired.

Police arrived and learned that a man had been shot.

He was taken to a Bangor hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the vehicle had taken off and was headed toward Orrington.

Woodard is being held at Hancock County Jail.