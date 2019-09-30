Bucksport luthier brings pieces of Hawaii to Maine

What if we told you, you could get a little piece of a tropical state more than 8,000 miles away without leaving Maine?

All it took for one Bucksport man was one trip to Hawaii.

Vance Peters, a Luthier, said, "Our first trip to Hawaii, I went into a shop. I knew that Koa Wood is the premier guitar. The gentleman there was like well, we have one, but we're not going to take it out for you. Basically, he just told me I was a tourist."

This conversation could have left a bad note.

"I got mad, and I left the shop." But actually, it struck the right chord.

"I said, I'm going home and turning my cabinet shop into a guitar shop. I'm going to learn how to do it."

With a little bit of trial and error, he started making guitars and ukuleles here in Bucksport, but with a Hawaiian twist.

"Koa wood, it only grows in Hawaii. It's so valuable to put it in a guitar, and the way I look at it is, these guitars are not only really nice instruments to play, but they're folk art and an heirloom instrument."

"You make this whole recipe, and you start putting it together, and you have to go in a certain sequence because if you do something ahead, you can mess up the whole thing."

A long recipe, but worth the well worth the wait.

"It's like doing a beautiful mural, and it's taking them a year or two to do. When you finally put them together and you want to string them up, that's when it becomes, voila! You got an art piece."

"If you're looking to get your hands on one of your own, they're actually going to be on display in Bucksport this weekend at the Maine Craft Fair."

"I'd like to help out when I can to make it exciting for them, too, because they want to bring in people."

No matter what hands these instruments get in. Vance said, "These will be passed down from generation to the next. That was the important thing. It wasn't about making them for the money."

You'll find Vance at the Lighthouse Arts and Education Center from 10 to noon this weekend at the fair.

Vance will talk about the guitars and even play some music for you.

You can also ask him about the lectures he gave in Maui and how he was on tour in California.