Bucksport dog saved thanks to quick thinking from owner and officers

A dog was seriously injured while out for a walk with her owner in Bucksport last week.

As we found out, the two-year old yellow lab is now on the mend thanks to action taken by two Bucksport police officers.

"She's my baby," said Bella's owner, Dale Fairbrother.

Dale Fairbrother and her two-year old yellow lab Bella are inseparable.

"Where I go, she goes. She's changed my life."

Last Wednesday, Dale was walking Bella just like she always does when suddenly Bella got injured playing in a culvert.

"We were maybe 15 or 20 minutes playing, then the next thing I knew she let out this horrible yelp, and she comes to me, and I went to her, and there was just blood," said Fairbrother.

Dale immediately called dispatch.

While waiting for officers to arrive, she kicked off her shoes and made a homemade tourniquet to help control the bleeding.

It took officers nearly 30 minutes to arrive because she was so far in the woods.

Once there, Officer Schmidt and Chief Geagan from the Bucksport Police Department took action.

"Without hesitation, I grabbed the tourniquet, the wound, and made sure it kind of slowed down the bleeding," explained Matthew Schmidt of the Bucksport Police Department. "I picked her up right by her belly and put her under my arm. As soon as I picked her up, she started licking my chin and my neck. She was happy go lucky, and I started to jog with her down the trail."

Schmidt gave Bella a police escort to the Bucksport Veterinary Hospital where they rushed her into surgery.

Dale says if it weren't for the two, she doesn't believe Bella would be here today.

"Just them coming through the woods, it was like, 'I told you Bella. You're going to be all right. Here comes help.' It was the best sight ever," said Fairbrother.

"She was ecstatic to see us, and again, it just goes to show that if it's your animal or you, if someone is trouble, we show up," said Schmidt. "We're not always the bad guys. We're just doing our jobs, and that day, I was just doing my job when I was helping Dale and her dog."

Dale says's Bella's stitches should be coming out in the next few weeks, and she's expected to make a full recovery.

If you would like to help Dale out with Bella's veterinary bills, donations can be sent to:

Jody Hart

1140 Bangor Rd.

Prospect, Maine 04981