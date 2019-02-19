Bucksport developer buys historic building for $1

A Bucksport based developer has paid paid one dollar to buy from the town a building that's on the National Register of Historic Places.

For years, Wilson Hall has sat vacant.

Town officials had considered tearing it down because it was in such bad shape.

Local business owner Larry Wahl offered to buy the building for a dollar and rehab it.

The town council voted last week to take Wahl up on his offer.

In addition, they will give him a 65-thousand dollar forgivable loan - if he follows through with his renovation plans.

We spoke with Wahl Tuesday afternoon about those plans.

"A couple of apartments at least on the second floor," said Wahl. "First floor, I'm unsure of right now. I'd like to put some public space. There were proposals back along that wanted a public space. I still haven't written that off. The building will look like it did back when it was built. Guaranteed."

Wahl says those apartments would be upscale.

He added he has already started the process by trying to get electricity turned on in the building.