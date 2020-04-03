Bucksport councilors approve relief for businesses and residents

The town of Bucksport is stepping up to provide relief for residents and businesses that have been directly impacted by the coronavirus.

Town manager, Susan Lessard, brought a proposal she calls ‘pay it forward Bucksport,’ to councilors Thursday night. It was unanimously passed.

Here are some of the ways the town says people will benefit.

A one hundred dollar gift card to Hannaford or Toziers Store to those who lost their jobs or have seen severely cut hours.

A 5-hundred dollar stipend goes to small businesses who were forced to shut down or greatly scale back operations.

Both of these are in effect for this month and May.

The town's senior meal program fee has been waivered too.

“Bucksport is a tremendous community. It has been through so much. Through it all the people of this community have just been amazing. They have been resilient and I want to recognize that as well as the businesses who have invested in us," said Lessard.

They have also included 5-thousand dollars for H.O.M.E., a non-profit dedicated to helping homeless individuals and feeding families in need in Hancock County.

For those who benefit from this, Lessard asks that you do something good in the town to help others.

The funds come from the town's undesignated fund balance.

