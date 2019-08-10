Bucksport community rallies around 10-year-old boy in need of kidney transplant

The Bucksport community is rallying around a local boy in need of a kidney transplant.

10-year-old Dustin Robbins of Bucksport is on the kidney transplant list.

On Saturday members of the community participated in the annual Wanda Nightingale Kickball Tournament.

Corey Nightingale started the tournament in honor of his mother, Wanda, who passed away from a brain aneurysm last year.

Since her passing, Corey has made it his mission to help other families in the community.

This year, all proceeds from the tournament will help Dustin and his family with medical bills and everyday care.

Organizers say it's amazing to watch the community come together when someone is in need.

“Everybody thought that with the mill closing everybody would fall part,” said Corey Nightingale. “No, they've come closer together. Bucksport is a tight knit family and group and you see it in times like this when someone is in need."

"The Bucksport community has been really awesome. We've had friends and family doing a lot of things like this. It's definitely been a really great experience even though we have a tragedy, all these things make it so much better” said Dustin’s mom, Chrystal Bowden.

To become a donor visit: https://mainehealth.org/maine-medical-center/services/nephrology/maine-transplant-program or call 800-870-5230.

To help Dustin and his family you can donate by mailing a check to:

Dustin Strong

2 Meadow Road, Verona Island, ME

You can also email Chrystal Bowden at Chrystalbowden75@yahoo.com

