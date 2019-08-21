Bucksport YMCA swimming lessons moved to nearby pond after pool closure

The Bucksport YMCA had to change plans for swimming lessons when the municipal pool was closed by a significant leak at the beginning of the season.

This summer more than 60 kids have instead learned to swim at Craig Pond in Orland.

The location features a shallow area alongside deeper waters.

Matt Montgomery, Program Director for the YMCA, says the location has some advantages over the pool, including the natural beauty of the area but the pool is still ideal.

"The great thing about the pool is it's within walking distance of most of the community. So there were kids that were signed up for swim lessons that were able to make it out here but at the same time we got kids that normally might not have come out to Bucksport to do lessons."

Montgomery says he's confident the pool will reopen next year and says the town council is working out the plans.

