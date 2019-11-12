Bucksport Town Council election recount complete: no change in results

A recount was held Tuesday for a Bucksport town council seat.

In the original count incumbent Robert Carmichael lost to James Morrison by a single vote, 433 to 434.

After an hour and a half of counting the town clerk declared Morrison remains the winner.

Several of the ballots were blank or the voter had indicated both candidates, but the results were identical to the original count...

Bucksport Town Clerk and Registrar of Voters Jacob Gran said it was unusual to have such a close race.

"One vote margin… I truthfully have never seen it in my career in municipal government...The ones that our ballot clerks counted today determined as blank were the same ones that the machines determined as blank."

Both candidates watched the proceedings and shook hands after the count was complete.

Gran says he's pleased with the integrity of the election and recount process.

