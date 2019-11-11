Bucksport Regional Health Center to hold Annual Senior Health Fair

Bucksport Regional Health Center is holding a Senior Health Fair:

Wednesday, November 13, from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m., at 110 Broadway, Bucksport.

There will be more than two dozen vendors, health screenings, including vascular (vein and artery) health, skin cancer checks, blood pressure and sugar checks.

The Bucksport Police Department will be participating in a Drug Take-Back so bring your expired medications, or medications you no longer use, so they can be disposed of properly.

There will also be prizes, giveaways, senior fitness demonstrations and you can enter to win an electric fireplace with mantle.

The Senior Fair is free and everyone is welcome.

Come find local resources you need to get healthy, and have some fun while you’re at it!