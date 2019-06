A Bucksport High School graduate will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning.

Andy Silvernail is the President and CEO of IDEX Corporation.

He will ring the opening bell to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the company being publicly traded.

Silvernail and his wife Shelby graduated from Bucksport High School in 1989 and '91 and recently donated a quarter million dollars to the school to go toward the STEM program.