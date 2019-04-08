Bucksport Fire Chief retiring after nearly 40 years serving the community

"I've decided it is time for another chapter."

After nearly forty years as a firefighter, Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden is retiring.

Tuesday will be his last day as Fire Chief.

"He certainly is an icon in the town. He grew up here, he went to high school here, he graduated from high school here, he has lived here his whole life."

It all started about 39 years ago. Bowden has just graduated high school and stopped his vehicle to help put out a grass fire. He says the rest is history.

"There is not a lot about the town, or the areas, or the houses that he doesn't know. There are things like that, including himself that is really going to be missed. But the knowledge is what is really going to be missed."

He has been chief for the past eighteen years and was assistant chief for nine before that.

While he may not be full time anymore, he has decided to remain on staff as a call firefighter and certified EMT.

"When you do something for your entire adult life, it is going to create issues physically and mentally I'm sure and emotionally, but by remaining active, I hope to soften that blow a little bit."

Bowden has worked hard over the years to get grant money for the department and support the community any way he can.

"Leadership here tends to be long-term in departments, and people come to rely on these people. They become more than department heads. They are friends and neighbors."

Bowden isn't the only one in his family part of the fire department.

"I think just the family, the immediate family, we have close to 200 years of service for Bucksport fire."

He says being there for members of his community is what he will miss the most.

"It's the ability to be there for people in their time of need and being in a small community, every call we go on, somebody in this building is connected to those people."

While a new chief has not been named, there's going to be some big shoes to fill.

"We have shared a lot of good memories together. Good memories, bad memories, really always been there for each other and going to miss him. He'll only be a phone call away, and I can't wait to call him some morning at 2 or 3 in the morning and see what he is doing."