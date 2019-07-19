Bucksport Bay Festival underway

A three-day festival that brings thousands of people to Bucksport kicked off Friday.

It's the 22nd year for the Bucksport Bay Festival.

We were there today while two pageants were going on- one for humans another for dogs.

There are also multiple food trucks ranging from jumbo donuts to pretzels.

It's a time not only to have some fun but celebrate what Bucksport has to offer.

Derek Cole, a Volunteer, said, "One of my favorite parts about the festival is actually just being down here on the waterfront with the views of the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Fort Knox and just walking around and seeing all the vendors and seeing the community get out."

There are plenty of events happening Saturday and Sunday on the waterfront and Main Street.

For the full schedule head to https://www.bucksportbaychamber.com/bucksport-bay-festival.html