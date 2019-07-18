Bucksport Bay Festival expected to bring out more than 3,000 people

Bucksport is celebrating it's past, present and future with a 3-day festival and it all starts Friday.

The Festival coordinator for the 22nd annual Bucksport Bay Festival tells us this event will bring 3,000 to 5,000 people to the area.

On Friday, vendors will be open for business, and there will be two parades - one for humans and another for four-legged friends.

We're told this is the largest fundraiser for the Bucksport Bay Area Chamber of Commerce.

They'll bring back traditions and something new too.

Nathalie Arruda, the Festival Coordinator, said, "There's a lot of favorites coming back like the parade, like the vendors and the music and new things like the animal exhibit. We're proud to show what's going on in this fantastic town. It's really wonderful to be able to open this up to them."

The event wraps up Sunday.

To see a full list of events head to https://www.bucksportbaychamber.com/bucksport-bay-festival.html