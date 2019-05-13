Bucksmills Rod and Gun Club to stage free Fun Field Day

On Monday we were joined in studio by Bruce Ashmore, President of the Bucksmills Rod and Gun Club.

They will be having a Children's Fun Field Day at the Range on Verona Island, West Side Drive.

One attendee under the age of 16 will receive a FREE lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

Activities will include Archery, gun safety and shooting, survival skills, fur display, map and compass, face paint and crafts.

Entry to the event will be FREE.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/BucksmillsRodnGunClub

or call 207-949-1779