Bucksmills Rod and Gun Club holds two-day fun day in Bucksports

This morning Bruce Ashmore, president of the Bucksmills Rod and Gun Clun in Bucksport was our special guest at the TV5 studio.

They will host a show Saturday and Sunday where they will not only have firearms but also craftsman along with goods and services providers who will have things on display.

He says their mission is to protect and promote the great outdoors and related activities in the great state of Maine. They have many activities open to the public going on this year and they are trying hard to get more youth interested in getting outdoors and enjoying the many opportunities afforded those who live here.

"Many of the younger generation live in households that don't have a family member knowledgeable in what or how to do that and we would like to help provide assistance to them. We have many instructors and volunteers that are willing to step up to the plate and do just that," Ashmore said.

In May they will be holding an outdoor field day geared towards teaching and entertaining young children in the many activities you can take part in here in the local area. The day is free to all attendees and we will also be giving away a free lifetime hunting or fishing license to one lucky participant. We're also providing food and drink at no cost. We believe it's a great way to open doors for children and young parents that may not have access to or know how to get involved in.