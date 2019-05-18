Bucks Mills Rod and Gun Club holds Fun Field Day for kids

Kids of all ages were able to learn all about the outdoors thanks to a local club.

The Bucks Mills Rod and Gun Club held their first ever Fun Field Day.

Families were able to stop in at the Verona Island Range and enjoy many different activities including archery, survival skills, water safety, fur displays and much more.

The event was free with many different door prizes to win including a free lifetime hunting and fishing license.

"Sometimes getting away from electronics in the concrete jungle and all those things that preoccupy us so much and getting out and getting a taste of putting your hands on something and doing something yourself. Hitting the target or casting a rod or learning how to work with a piece of wood or build a fire without all the electronic interference. In the modern day world, it's healthy for anybody of any age really, whether you are 8 or 80."

The club hopes to keep holding the event for many years to come.