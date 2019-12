Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Buckfield Friday night.

Police responded to a single-car crash on the Streaked Mountain Road in Buckfield just after 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a car impacted against some trees, down an embankment.

Officials say 35-year-old Eben Dingman of Leeds died at the scene.

Authorities say rain and icy road conditions appear to be factors.

The crash remains under investigation.